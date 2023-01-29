John Douglas Schick Sells 40,000 Shares of PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) Stock

PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PED – Get Rating) President John Douglas Schick sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.06, for a total value of $42,400.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 880,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,295.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

John Douglas Schick also recently made the following trade(s):

Get PEDEVCO alerts:

On Thursday, January 19th, John Douglas Schick sold 33,333 shares of PEDEVCO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.07, for a total value of $35,666.31.

On Friday, January 13th, John Douglas Schick sold 21,600 shares of PEDEVCO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.10, for a total value of $23,760.00.

PEDEVCO Stock Up 1.9 %

NYSEAMERICAN PED opened at $1.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.54 million, a P/E ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.24. PEDEVCO Corp. has a 12 month low of $0.90 and a 12 month high of $2.44.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PEDEVCO

PEDEVCO ( NYSEAMERICAN:PED Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $7.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.30 million. PEDEVCO had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 4.36%. On average, equities research analysts predict that PEDEVCO Corp. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PED. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in PEDEVCO in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in PEDEVCO in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in PEDEVCO by 167.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 42,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 26,851 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in PEDEVCO by 224.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 41,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 28,497 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in PEDEVCO in the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.40 target price on shares of PEDEVCO in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd.

PEDEVCO Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PEDEVCO Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas assets. It focuses on the operation of Permian and Denver-Julesberg Basins. The company was founded by Frank C. Ingriselli in September 2000 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PEDEVCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PEDEVCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.