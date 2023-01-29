JOE Tops 1-Day Volume of $2.54 Million (JOE)

JOE (JOE) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. JOE has a market cap of $72.72 million and approximately $2.54 million worth of JOE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One JOE token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000942 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, JOE has traded 19.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002886 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 49.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.34 or 0.00401474 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000117 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,692.01 or 0.28180500 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $135.55 or 0.00570810 BTC.

JOE Profile

JOE’s launch date was June 4th, 2021. JOE’s total supply is 464,573,155 tokens and its circulating supply is 325,718,033 tokens. JOE’s official website is www.traderjoexyz.com/#/home. JOE’s official message board is joecontent.substack.com. JOE’s official Twitter account is @traderjoe_xyz and its Facebook page is accessible here.

JOE Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Trader Joe is a one-stop decentralized trading platform on the Avalanche network. It combines DEX services with DeFi lending to offer leveraged trading.JOE is a governance token that also rewards its holders with a share of exchange revenues. The token distribution follows a fixed supply, decaying emission model.”

