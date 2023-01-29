Jet Protocol Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $12.41 Million (JET)

Jet Protocol (JET) traded 13.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 29th. Jet Protocol has a market cap of $12.41 million and approximately $62,565.98 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Jet Protocol has traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Jet Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.0073 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00010566 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.07 or 0.00051200 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00029415 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00018073 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004156 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.80 or 0.00215432 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000116 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000786 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002767 BTC.

Jet Protocol Profile

JET is a token. Its launch date was March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. The official website for Jet Protocol is jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official message board is forum.jetprotocol.io.

Jet Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.00732222 USD and is down -13.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $62,359.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

