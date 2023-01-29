Jersey Electricity (LON:JEL) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $512.24

Jersey Electricity plc (LON:JEL – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 512.24 ($6.34) and traded as low as GBX 497 ($6.15). Jersey Electricity shares last traded at GBX 505 ($6.25), with a volume of 557 shares trading hands.

Jersey Electricity Trading Up 1.2 %

The company has a market capitalization of £154.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,147.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 512.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 525.78.

Jersey Electricity Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 10.80 ($0.13) per share. This is an increase from Jersey Electricity’s previous dividend of $7.60. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. Jersey Electricity’s payout ratio is presently 40.45%.

About Jersey Electricity

Jersey Electricity plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity in Jersey, the Channel Islands. The company provides energy solutions for domestic and commercial customers looking to switch from fossil-fuel-based energy to clean and low-carbon electricity; and home solutions, including heating systems and hot water, renewable energy, electric transport and related chargers, amenity lighting, air conditioning, and CosyCare maintenance.

