Jennifer Newstead Sells 342 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Stock

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.40, for a total transaction of $48,358.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,457,371.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Jennifer Newstead also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 18th, Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.71, for a total transaction of $46,412.82.

On Wednesday, January 11th, Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.03, for a total transaction of $44,812.26.

On Wednesday, January 4th, Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.40, for a total transaction of $43,570.80.

On Wednesday, December 28th, Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.44, for a total transaction of $39,822.48.

On Wednesday, December 21st, Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.70, for a total transaction of $39,911.40.

On Wednesday, December 14th, Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.63, for a total transaction of $40,913.46.

On Wednesday, December 7th, Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.89, for a total transaction of $38,950.38.

On Wednesday, November 30th, Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.38, for a total transaction of $37,407.96.

On Wednesday, November 23rd, Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.60, for a total transaction of $38,167.20.

On Tuesday, November 8th, Jennifer Newstead sold 327 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.93, for a total transaction of $31,369.11.

META opened at $151.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $402.35 billion, a PE ratio of 14.47, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.17. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.09 and a 1-year high of $328.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $123.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The social networking company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.40 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 24.41% and a return on equity of 23.16%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,244,201 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $499,020,000 after acquiring an additional 249,926 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 284.0% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter worth approximately $813,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,888 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on META. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $190.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $170.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms to $130.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $114.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.81.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

