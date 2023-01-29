Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Silgan Holdings Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:SLGN)

Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Silgan in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Rizzo expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.76 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Silgan’s current full-year earnings is $3.96 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Silgan’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.87 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.65 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Silgan from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Silgan from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Silgan in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Silgan from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Silgan from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.78.

SLGN opened at $52.39 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.94. The firm has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.81. Silgan has a twelve month low of $38.59 and a twelve month high of $54.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Silgan had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 26.81%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Silgan by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 5,788 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Silgan by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Silgan by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 27,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Silgan by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Silgan in the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. 68.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Silgan’s payout ratio is currently 17.78%.

Silgan Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rigid packaging for consumer goods products. It operates through the following business segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers dispensing and specialty closures for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, fragrance, and beauty products.

