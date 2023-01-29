Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Las Vegas Sands Corp.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:LVS)

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Las Vegas Sands in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now expects that the casino operator will post earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.55. The consensus estimate for Las Vegas Sands’ current full-year earnings is $1.06 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Las Vegas Sands’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.68 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.04 EPS.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The casino operator reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.10). Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 21.73% and a net margin of 44.57%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.22) EPS. Las Vegas Sands’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Las Vegas Sands Price Performance

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on LVS. CICC Research began coverage on Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. CBRE Group upgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $47.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $56.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Las Vegas Sands presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.08.

Shares of NYSE:LVS opened at $58.92 on Friday. Las Vegas Sands has a fifty-two week low of $28.88 and a fifty-two week high of $59.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market cap of $45.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.55 and a beta of 1.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LVS. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 242.7% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 706 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. 39.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Las Vegas Sands

(Get Rating)

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.