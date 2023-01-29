Japan Tobacco Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAPAF) Short Interest Update

Japan Tobacco Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAPAF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,726,400 shares, a growth of 95.0% from the December 31st total of 1,398,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 27,264.0 days.

Japan Tobacco Stock Performance

JAPAF stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.50. The company had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 743. Japan Tobacco has a 12 month low of $15.91 and a 12 month high of $21.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.18.

Japan Tobacco Company Profile

Japan Tobacco, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of tobacco, pharmaceutical and processed food products. It operates through the following divisions: Japanese Domestic Tobacco, International Tobacco, Pharmaceutical, and Processed Food. The Japanese Domestic segment deals with the production and sale of tobacco products in domestic areas.

