James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.80.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JHX. StockNews.com upgraded shares of James Hardie Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of James Hardie Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. TheStreet cut shares of James Hardie Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of James Hardie Industries from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of James Hardie Industries by 150.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,472 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of James Hardie Industries by 28.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,926 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in James Hardie Industries by 50.5% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 27,726 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $836,000 after acquiring an additional 9,305 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of James Hardie Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of James Hardie Industries by 9.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 58,524 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 4,904 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JHX opened at $22.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.40. James Hardie Industries has a 52-week low of $17.25 and a 52-week high of $36.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.30.

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The construction company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. James Hardie Industries had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 48.94%. The firm had revenue of $997.60 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that James Hardie Industries will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

James Hardie Industries Plc engages in the manufacture of fiber cement siding and backer board. It operates through the following segments: North America Fiber Cement, Asia Pacific Fiber Cement, Europe Building Products, and Research & Development. The North America Fiber Cement segment manufactures fiber cement interior linings, exterior siding products and related accessories in the United States.

