J.Safra Asset Management Corp Boosts Stock Position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Technology ETF comprises 0.8% of J.Safra Asset Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. J.Safra Asset Management Corp’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IYW. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 57.0% in the third quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 4,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752 shares during the period. Truadvice LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $798,000. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $352,000. Commerce Bank raised its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 206,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,167,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $697,000.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Performance

iShares U.S. Technology ETF stock opened at $83.22 on Friday. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $69.49 and a 12 month high of $108.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.17.

About iShares U.S. Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

