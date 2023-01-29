Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) Short Interest Update

Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,400 shares, a growth of 107.8% from the December 31st total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Itaú Corpbanca in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Itaú Corpbanca Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Itaú Corpbanca stock opened at $3.46 on Friday. Itaú Corpbanca has a 12-month low of $2.50 and a 12-month high of $3.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Itaú Corpbanca

Itaú Corpbanca ( NYSE:ITCB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.10). Itaú Corpbanca had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The business had revenue of $432.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.27 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Itaú Corpbanca will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ITCB. Veriti Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Itaú Corpbanca by 196.5% in the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 265,668 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 176,076 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Itaú Corpbanca in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Itaú Corpbanca by 4.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 86,256 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 3,585 shares during the period. 0.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Itaú Corpbanca Company Profile

Itaú Corpbanca provides wholesale and retail banking services to small and medium-sized enterprises, individuals, and institutional clients in Chile and Colombia. The company offers checking and savings accounts, demand and time deposits, certificates of deposit and bankers' drafts; and lending in Chilean pesos and foreign currencies, trade financing, general commercial and consumer loans, working capital loans, personal installment loans, mortgage loans, credit lines, and letters of credit.

Featured Stories

