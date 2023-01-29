iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN) Short Interest Update

iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,800 shares, a decrease of 34.5% from the December 31st total of 28,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares USD Green Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares USD Green Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares USD Green Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares USD Green Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $138,000. Grand Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 56.5% in the 2nd quarter. Grand Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC raised its position in iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 492.9% in the 2nd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 3,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,913 shares during the last quarter.

iShares USD Green Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of BGRN traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,200. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.66 and its 200 day moving average is $46.64. iShares USD Green Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $44.36 and a 12-month high of $53.51.

iShares USD Green Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a $0.134 dividend. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th.

