iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) Shares Acquired by Essex Financial Services Inc.

Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,866 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 122.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000.
iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of BATS:ITA opened at $113.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.19. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a fifty-two week low of $145.00 and a fifty-two week high of $206.56.
About iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF
iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).
