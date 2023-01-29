iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Short Interest Up 54.3% in January

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 177,700 shares, an increase of 54.3% from the December 31st total of 115,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 226,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:IJT traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $114.73. The company had a trading volume of 77,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,829. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $100.13 and a 1-year high of $129.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $111.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.45.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a $0.371 dividend. This is an increase from iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.
