iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Heritage Investment Group Inc.

Heritage Investment Group Inc. lessened its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,670 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 8.5% of Heritage Investment Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Heritage Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $13,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2,296.5% during the second quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,158,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,033,090,000 after purchasing an additional 4,942,934 shares during the last quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6,239.5% during the second quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,720,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 4,646,227 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 14.7% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,102,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,242,824,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442,420 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $677,025,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 25,420,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,638,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488,820 shares in the last quarter.
iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA IVV traded up $1.01 on Friday, hitting $407.65. 4,013,017 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,144,792. The business’s fifty day moving average is $394.65 and its 200 day moving average is $393.37. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $349.53 and a 52 week high of $464.05.
iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares S&P 500 ETF (IVV)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/23- 1/27
- Why Lucid Spiked Nearly 100% In One Day
- Ride These Railroad Stocks for Growth and Income
- ASML Sees Demand For Chips Rallying This Year, Boosts Sales View
- KLA Corporation: Strength In A Troubled Semi-Market
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.