iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Short Interest Up 28.3% in January

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 755,400 shares, an increase of 28.3% from the December 31st total of 588,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,654,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

SHV stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $110.26. The company had a trading volume of 2,689,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,746,492. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $109.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.98. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $109.73 and a 1-year high of $110.35.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.313 per share. This is an increase from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHV. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 87,758.3% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,354,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,578,972,000 after acquiring an additional 14,337,952 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $300,412,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $270,621,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 190.6% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,975,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,560,000 after buying an additional 1,951,443 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 2,155.0% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,699,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,933,000 after buying an additional 1,624,027 shares during the period.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

