iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB) Stock Position Raised by Diversified Portfolios Inc.

Diversified Portfolios Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,774 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,644 shares during the period. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Diversified Portfolios Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF worth $5,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 69.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000.

Shares of SUB stock opened at $105.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.03. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $102.45 and a twelve month high of $106.27.

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

