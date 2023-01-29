iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Sold by Diversified Portfolios Inc.

Diversified Portfolios Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 138 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises about 0.9% of Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $3,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 17,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after acquiring an additional 2,407 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 29,364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,993,000 after acquiring an additional 3,222 shares during the last quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 171,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,270,000 after acquiring an additional 3,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD opened at $158.81 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $134.09 and a 52 week high of $169.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $154.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.01.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

