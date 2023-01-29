iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Purchased by Arete Wealth Advisors LLC

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 53.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,702 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,732 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truadvice LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 8,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 111,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,388,000 after buying an additional 8,431 shares during the period. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 164.9% during the 3rd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 44,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,930,000 after buying an additional 27,592 shares during the period. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 27,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after buying an additional 6,285 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS USMV opened at $72.70 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $55.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $73.18 and a 200-day moving average of $71.84.

