iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) Shares Sold by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management cut its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 834 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EWJ. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Nvwm LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 181.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 362.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWJ opened at $58.82 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.59. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 52-week low of $47.64 and a 52-week high of $65.53.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

