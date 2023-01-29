iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC) Short Interest Down 54.4% in January

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,360,000 shares, a drop of 54.4% from the December 31st total of 2,980,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 905,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 12,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 11.6% during the third quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 368,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,329,000 after acquiring an additional 38,240 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A. increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 32.2% during the third quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 38,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 9,375 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF during the third quarter worth $1,401,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 94.4% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 11,291 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EMXC traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,228,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 682,363. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF has a 52 week low of $43.73 and a 52 week high of $62.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.48.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a $0.846 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th.

