iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NASDAQ:EEMA) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NASDAQ:EEMA – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a decline of 12.7% from the December 31st total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 101,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EEMA. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 396.3% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 243,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,983,000 after acquiring an additional 194,561 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 167.0% during the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 56,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,254,000 after acquiring an additional 35,461 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 133,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,868,000 after acquiring an additional 21,846 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,236,000. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,105,000.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF Stock Performance

EEMA traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $71.63. The stock had a trading volume of 20,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,752. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.47. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF has a one year low of $53.34 and a one year high of $82.44.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.785 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.