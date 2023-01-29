iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Diversified Portfolios Inc.

Diversified Portfolios Inc. lessened its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 494 shares during the period. Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 52,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after acquiring an additional 7,684 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 361.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,214,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $124,058,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735,125 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 14,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 64.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 267,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,981,000 after purchasing an additional 105,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA EFA opened at $71.60 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.53. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $54.61 and a 12-month high of $77.90.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.