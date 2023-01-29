iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTH) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTH – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 787,600 shares, a growth of 51.6% from the December 31st total of 519,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 117,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.7 days.

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IBTH traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.65. 28,537 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,358. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.58. iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $21.80 and a 12-month high of $24.81.

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.076 per share. This is a positive change from iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,139,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

