iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Shares Sold by SouthState Corp

SouthState Corp cut its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 24.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. SouthState Corp’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $39,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 205.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 391,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,806,000 after purchasing an additional 263,247 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,069,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 24,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,868,000 after purchasing an additional 4,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $316,000. 58.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBB opened at $137.23 on Friday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 52 week low of $104.29 and a 52 week high of $138.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $133.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.96.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a $0.101 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. This is an increase from iShares Biotechnology ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

