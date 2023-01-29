iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Shares Sold by Parsec Financial Management Inc.

Parsec Financial Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 336 shares during the quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 230.9% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 10,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 7,555 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 56,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,579,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 38.0% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 689,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,586,000 after acquiring an additional 189,847 shares during the period. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $491,000. Institutional investors own 58.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF stock opened at $137.23 on Friday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a twelve month low of $104.29 and a twelve month high of $138.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.96.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a $0.101 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. This is a boost from iShares Biotechnology ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

