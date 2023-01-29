Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) Shares Bought by Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 261,317 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,090 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of Invitae worth $643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invitae by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 30,468,381 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $74,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799,431 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Invitae in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,369,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invitae in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,279,000. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Invitae by 1,190.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,095,950 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invitae by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,551,464 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,226,000 after purchasing an additional 647,362 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVTA stock opened at $2.54 on Friday. Invitae Co. has a 1 year low of $1.67 and a 1 year high of $12.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.32 and its 200-day moving average is $2.67. The company has a current ratio of 6.44, a quick ratio of 6.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.03.

Invitae ( NYSE:NVTA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.17. Invitae had a negative return on equity of 39.04% and a negative net margin of 617.65%. The company had revenue of $133.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.80 million. Analysts forecast that Invitae Co. will post -2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NVTA. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Invitae from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Invitae in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com raised Invitae to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Invitae to $2.80 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.04.

In related news, Director Sean E. George sold 44,816 shares of Invitae stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.04, for a total value of $91,424.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 743,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,517,433.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Invitae Corp. engages in the provision of genetic information into mainstream medical practice. It includes comprehensive panels for hereditary conditions in cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatric, and rare diseases. The company was founded by Randal W. Scott and Sean E. George on January 13, 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

