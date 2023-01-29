Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) Stock Position Lowered by Parsec Financial Management Inc.

Parsec Financial Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Get Rating) by 28.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,728 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 32,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 29,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after buying an additional 1,474 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF during the first quarter valued at about $215,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 7.5% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 7,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. Finally, SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $382,000.
Invesco Water Resources ETF Stock Up 0.2 %
Invesco Water Resources ETF stock opened at $53.51 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.74. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a 52 week low of $43.22 and a 52 week high of $54.75.
Invesco Water Resources ETF Company Profile
PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.
