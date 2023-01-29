Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) Stock Position Lowered by Parsec Financial Management Inc.

Parsec Financial Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Get Rating) by 28.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,728 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 32,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 29,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after buying an additional 1,474 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF during the first quarter valued at about $215,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 7.5% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 7,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. Finally, SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $382,000.

Get Invesco Water Resources ETF alerts:

Invesco Water Resources ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Invesco Water Resources ETF stock opened at $53.51 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.74. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a 52 week low of $43.22 and a 52 week high of $54.75.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco Water Resources ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.133 per share. This is an increase from Invesco Water Resources ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Water Resources ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Water Resources ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.