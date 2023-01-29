Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF (NASDAQ:PSCU) Short Interest Update

Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF (NASDAQ:PSCU – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 93.3% from the December 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PSCU. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $250,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after acquiring an additional 5,307 shares during the period. Bard Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 52,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,008,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF by 166.7% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 8,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 2,258 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PSCU stock traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $58.15. 944 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,108. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.51. Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF has a 1 year low of $50.86 and a 1 year high of $66.15.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a $0.262 dividend. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Utilities Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Utilities & Telecom Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of United States utility companies.

