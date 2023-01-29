Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Stake Decreased by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 85.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,328 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $391,324,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 32.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,718,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,526,000 after buying an additional 1,411,010 shares during the last quarter. Dow Chemical Co. DE bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $248,000,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 34.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,367,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,815,000 after buying an additional 855,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $83,501,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

SPLV opened at $63.26 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $55.99 and a twelve month high of $69.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.18 and its 200-day moving average is $62.87.

