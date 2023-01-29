Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Sold by Bfsg LLC

Bfsg LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 68.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,177 shares during the quarter. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RSP. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 18.1% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,542,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,911,000 after purchasing an additional 847,972 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter valued at about $107,874,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 36.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,955,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,524,000 after buying an additional 520,440 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,138,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 162.8% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 309,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,469,000 after acquiring an additional 191,580 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

Shares of RSP stock opened at $150.80 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $145.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.55. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $124.92 and a 52 week high of $161.24.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

