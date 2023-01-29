Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Position Increased by CAPROCK Group Inc.

CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,847 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $2,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 13.4% during the third quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 1,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 15.5% during the second quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 87,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,711,000 after buying an additional 11,712 shares during the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 13.4% during the second quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 12.0% during the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,926,000 after buying an additional 3,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 10.5% during the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $150.80 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $124.92 and a one year high of $161.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $145.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.55.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Featured Stories

