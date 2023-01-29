Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL) Shares Acquired by Cozad Asset Management Inc.

Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,773 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,890 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF were worth $2,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of OMFL. PFS Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,068,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 985,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,575,000 after purchasing an additional 349,534 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,015,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,016,000 after purchasing an additional 286,740 shares during the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust raised its position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 600,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,717,000 after purchasing an additional 162,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC raised its position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,113,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,861,000 after purchasing an additional 91,846 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF stock opened at $46.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.97.

