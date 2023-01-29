Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Given New $279.00 Price Target at BTIG Research

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) had its target price cut by BTIG Research from $316.00 to $279.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.
A number of other research firms have also commented on ISRG. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $235.00 to $298.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $245.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $276.53.
Intuitive Surgical Price Performance
ISRG stock opened at $247.26 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $264.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $234.65. Intuitive Surgical has a fifty-two week low of $180.07 and a fifty-two week high of $308.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.38 billion, a PE ratio of 67.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.36.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.36, for a total transaction of $1,525,920.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,224 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,686,576.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 8,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.06, for a total transaction of $2,000,480.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 217 shares in the company, valued at $54,263.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company's stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intuitive Surgical
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 70.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 148 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 196.1% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 151 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 103.4% in the 4th quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 138.9% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 172 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 81.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Intuitive Surgical
Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.
