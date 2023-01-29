Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Purchased by HCR Wealth Advisors

HCR Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,495 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 124 shares during the quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC now owns 81,510 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,278,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter worth $354,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 25.2% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 930 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter worth $243,000. Finally, SouthState Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 10.1% during the third quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 33,041 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,018 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $247.26 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $264.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $234.65. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $180.07 and a 12 month high of $308.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.38 billion, a PE ratio of 67.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.36.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.02). Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 21.25%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $318.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $230.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $316.00 to $279.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $276.53.

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical

In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 8,000 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.06, for a total transaction of $2,000,480.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,263.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.36, for a total value of $1,525,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,686,576.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.06, for a total value of $2,000,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,263.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

Further Reading

