International Media Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IMAQR) Short Interest Up 11.5% in January

International Media Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IMAQR – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, a growth of 11.5% from the December 31st total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

International Media Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ:IMAQR remained flat at $0.13 during trading hours on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.08 and a 200-day moving average of $0.07. International Media Acquisition has a 1-year low of $0.04 and a 1-year high of $0.16.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in International Media Acquisition stock. Mangrove Partners lifted its stake in shares of International Media Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IMAQR – Get Rating) by 239.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,358,803 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 958,803 shares during the period. Mangrove Partners’ holdings in International Media Acquisition were worth $136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

