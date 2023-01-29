Interchange Capital Partners LLC Takes $276,000 Position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Interchange Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 3,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 86.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 1,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 6,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $114.56. 434,497 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 849,055. The business’s 50-day moving average is $112.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.07. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $100.68 and a 12 month high of $144.57.

