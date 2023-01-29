Interchange Capital Partners LLC Takes $262,000 Position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Interchange Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in APA in the 1st quarter valued at $295,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in APA by 3,173.6% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 17,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 16,566 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in APA in the 1st quarter valued at $145,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in APA in the 1st quarter valued at $328,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in APA by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,362,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,324,000 after acquiring an additional 29,907 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

APA Stock Performance

APA stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.73. The company had a trading volume of 5,272,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,829,609. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.41. The company has a market cap of $14.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 3.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. APA Co. has a twelve month low of $29.95 and a twelve month high of $51.95.

APA Dividend Announcement

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. APA had a net margin of 33.83% and a return on equity of 325.67%. APA’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that APA Co. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 20th. APA’s payout ratio is 9.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on APA shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on APA from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of APA from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of APA from $68.00 to $61.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of APA in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of APA from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.29.

APA Profile

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom, and exploration activities offshore in Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

