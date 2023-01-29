Interchange Capital Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Interchange Capital Partners LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating) by 59.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,409 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Key Financial Inc raised its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 148.6% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:MGK traded up $1.87 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $191.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,045,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,467. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $165.89 and a 12 month high of $243.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $179.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $186.79.

