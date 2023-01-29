Interchange Capital Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Interchange Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 42.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,980 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $1,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 134,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,762,000 after acquiring an additional 2,421 shares during the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 130,987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,421,000 after acquiring an additional 2,742 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.4% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,060,000 after acquiring an additional 5,562 shares during the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 10.1% in the third quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 46,714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,073,000 after purchasing an additional 4,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 6.1% in the second quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 17,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock traded up $0.41 on Friday, hitting $102.22. The stock had a trading volume of 2,927,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,576,316. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a one year low of $86.40 and a one year high of $111.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.03.

About iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.