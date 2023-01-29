Interchange Capital Partners LLC Has $933,000 Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Interchange Capital Partners LLC lessened its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,996 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QUAL. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 80.7% in the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 8,332.0% in the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,024,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,989,025 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 508.9% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at about $38,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $121.75. 889,506 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.96 and a 52 week high of $88.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.57.

