Interchange Capital Partners LLC Has $601,000 Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Interchange Capital Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VO. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 162,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,470,000 after buying an additional 4,623 shares during the period. Retirement Income Solutions Inc raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 59.8% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 25,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,951,000 after purchasing an additional 9,404 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $907,000. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 88,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $219.07. 477,681 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 630,688. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $182.88 and a 12 month high of $243.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $210.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $207.40.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

