Interchange Capital Partners LLC Has $461,000 Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Interchange Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,428 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 72,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after purchasing an additional 18,891 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 12,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,190,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Altria Group by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 33,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Altria Group by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,400,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,700,000 after acquiring an additional 795,437 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.68% of the company’s stock.

MO stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.14. The company had a trading volume of 9,247,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,617,397. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.69. The company has a market cap of $79.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.62. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.35 and a fifty-two week high of $57.05.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 18.61% and a negative return on equity of 345.98%. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd were paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 21st. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is 146.30%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Altria Group to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.91.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

