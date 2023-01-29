Interchange Capital Partners LLC Buys 1,024 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Interchange Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,007 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 11.0% during the third quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY raised its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 17.7% during the third quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 2,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 20,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 17,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parsec Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at about $260,000.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $124.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 671,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 735,260. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $122.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.78. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $105.59 and a one year high of $133.33.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

