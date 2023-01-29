Interchange Capital Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Interchange Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,846 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Richelieu Gestion PLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Lee Financial Co increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 42.3% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 180.0% in the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total value of $95,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Bank of America Trading Up 0.3 %

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BAC shares. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.44 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Bank of America from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.75.

Shares of NYSE BAC traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,964,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,062,216. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $284.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.39. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $29.31 and a 12 month high of $50.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.10.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. Bank of America had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The business had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

