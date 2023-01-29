Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Holdings Trimmed by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 986 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $407,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 31,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 12,493 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 29,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 4,843 shares during the period. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 757,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,648,000 after purchasing an additional 37,365 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IBKR opened at $77.51 on Friday. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a one year low of $52.18 and a one year high of $83.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.51 billion, a PE ratio of 20.72, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $75.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.93.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.70%.

In other news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.36, for a total transaction of $1,607,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,367,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,253,183.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.36, for a total transaction of $1,607,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,367,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,253,183.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 19,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.79, for a total value of $1,505,084.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,088,837.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 331,900 shares of company stock valued at $25,888,603 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IBKR. StockNews.com began coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Interactive Brokers Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.60.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in executing, clearing, and settling trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

