Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR) Short Interest Down 22.4% in January

Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 410,300 shares, a drop of 22.4% from the December 31st total of 529,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 452,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. in the third quarter worth $35,000. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new position in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. in the third quarter worth $228,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Inter & Co, Inc. in the second quarter valued at $349,000. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Inter & Co, Inc. in the third quarter valued at $2,089,000. Finally, Truxt Investmentos Ltda. bought a new position in Inter & Co, Inc. in the third quarter valued at $2,043,000. Institutional investors own 35.29% of the company’s stock.

Inter & Co, Inc. Stock Performance

INTR traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.49. 455,246 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 344,607. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.94. Inter & Co, Inc. has a one year low of $1.72 and a one year high of $4.63.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Inter & Co, Inc. ( NASDAQ:INTR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $162.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.25 million.

Separately, Grupo Santander lowered Inter & Co, Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.80 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.93.

Inter & Co, Inc. Company Profile

Inter & Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the banking, securities, insurance brokerage, marketplace, asset management, and services businesses. The company's Banking segment offers banking products and services, including checking accounts, cards, deposits, loans and advances, and other services.

