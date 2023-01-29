Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) PT Raised to C$231.00

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Scotiabank from C$224.00 to C$231.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on IFC. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$230.00 to C$238.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$225.00 to C$231.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$230.00 to C$220.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Raymond James lowered shares of Intact Financial from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and set a C$229.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$220.00 to C$230.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intact Financial has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$224.82.

Intact Financial Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of IFC opened at C$193.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$33.85 billion and a PE ratio of 12.56. Intact Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$168.63 and a fifty-two week high of C$209.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.10, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$198.21 and its 200 day moving average is C$195.93.

About Intact Financial

Intact Financial ( TSE:IFC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported C$2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.92 by C($0.22). The firm had revenue of C$5.39 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Intact Financial will post 12.9300005 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, rest of Europe, and the Middle East. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.

