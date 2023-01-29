Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$224.82.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IFC. Raymond James lowered Intact Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$229.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays upped their target price on Intact Financial from C$210.00 to C$235.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. TD Securities upped their target price on Intact Financial from C$220.00 to C$230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. National Bankshares upped their target price on Intact Financial from C$230.00 to C$238.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Intact Financial from C$230.00 to C$220.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

Intact Financial Price Performance

Shares of IFC opened at C$193.15 on Friday. Intact Financial has a 52-week low of C$168.63 and a 52-week high of C$209.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.10, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$198.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$195.93. The firm has a market cap of C$33.85 billion and a PE ratio of 12.56.

Intact Financial Company Profile

Intact Financial ( TSE:IFC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported C$2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.92 by C($0.22). The business had revenue of C$5.39 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intact Financial will post 12.9300005 EPS for the current year.

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, rest of Europe, and the Middle East. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.

