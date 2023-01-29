Inspire Investing LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Inspire Investing LLC trimmed its position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,080 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $2,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Alliant Energy in the third quarter worth $25,000. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 477.4% in the second quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alliant Energy in the second quarter worth $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 408.7% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Alliant Energy in the second quarter worth $33,000. 75.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alliant Energy Stock Down 0.1 %

LNT stock opened at $54.42 on Friday. Alliant Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.19 and a fifty-two week high of $65.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.52.

Alliant Energy Increases Dividend

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 16.52%. As a group, analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be given a $0.4525 dividend. This is a boost from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America downgraded Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Guggenheim downgraded Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $50.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. UBS Group upped their price target on Alliant Energy to $58.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Mizuho downgraded Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $64.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Alliant Energy to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.60.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

